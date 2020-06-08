AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neenah during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NP. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Neenah stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $956.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

