AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at $165,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Envista by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,637,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Envista by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envista by 75.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Envista by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.