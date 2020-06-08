AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,253 MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 671,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after buying an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 473,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 340,343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $39.57. 111,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,440. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.69.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, CFO Brandon Gall acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,048. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $200,009.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,152.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,903 shares of company stock worth $297,394 and sold 23,021 shares worth $881,396. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

