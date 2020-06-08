AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

ACM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

