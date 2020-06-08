AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of HOMB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 1,925,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,010. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

