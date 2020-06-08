AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Argan worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Argan by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Argan by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Argan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

AGX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. 192,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.63. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

