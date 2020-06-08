AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Buys 3,126 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,489,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after buying an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 130,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. 428,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gabelli began coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock worth $321,923. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

