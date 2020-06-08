AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Buys 5,513 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,126,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,149,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.39. 1,493,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

