AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,020,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 447,586 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $10.35. 18,897,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

