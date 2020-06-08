AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,653,000 after acquiring an additional 347,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.93. 359,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,139. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

