AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Northrim BanCorp worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NRIM stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. 35,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,389.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $106,086. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

