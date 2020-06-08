AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Has $309,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 102.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark cut their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of AIR traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

