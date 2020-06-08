AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Argo Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,515 shares of company stock worth $307,065.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,909. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

