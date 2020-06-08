AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,180 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

