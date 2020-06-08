AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Purchases 19,465 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,177. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. Craig Hallum cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.