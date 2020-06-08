AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 210.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $111.25. 109,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

