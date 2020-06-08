AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 238.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $486,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 304.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 307,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,942. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.21. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

