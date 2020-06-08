American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.12, approximately 92,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,768,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $989.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.73.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.