AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.35

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.35 and last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 41276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,243. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

