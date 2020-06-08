Amino Network (AMIO) Price Hits $0.0032

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market cap of $158,433.91 and approximately $30,775.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.13 or 0.05683373 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

