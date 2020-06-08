Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,500. The stock has a market cap of $307.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

