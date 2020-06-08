Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is ($1.07). FibroGen posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $243,540.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $32,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after buying an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 808,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.48.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

