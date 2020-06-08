Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 53.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 1,571,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after buying an additional 61,753 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 616,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

