Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITT.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 53.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 1,571,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after buying an additional 61,753 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ITT traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 616,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
