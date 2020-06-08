Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

