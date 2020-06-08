Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post ($0.14) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,318. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

