Analysts Anticipate Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.61). Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,636,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 497,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.