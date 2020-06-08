Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.34. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 4,512,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,578. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

