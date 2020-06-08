Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $138.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $148.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $116.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $638.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.30 million to $659.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $729.08 million, with estimates ranging from $701.10 million to $749.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,778. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,692 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,102,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 245,339 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,134 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.