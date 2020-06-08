Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $86.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.60 million to $87.30 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $92.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $370.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.50 million to $381.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.97 million, with estimates ranging from $365.70 million to $438.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of PFS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 316,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,737. The company has a market capitalization of $995.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $25.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

