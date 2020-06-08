Analysts Anticipate Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43).

SFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 16,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $109,686.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,285.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 16,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $110,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $65,361.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,026 shares of company stock worth $470,221. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 89,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $152.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

