Analysts Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post sales of $433.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Teradata posted sales of $478.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $41,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,311 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $28,355,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 786,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 871,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,518. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

