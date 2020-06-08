Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.27). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 813,837 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $12,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $15,700,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $8,071,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $41.50. 229,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.50. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

