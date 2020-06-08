Analysts Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). El Pollo LoCo reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 732,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,781. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $570.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

