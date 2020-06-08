Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.66). HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $12.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

Shares of HCA traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,772. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

