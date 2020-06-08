Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million.

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 986,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

