Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Announce ($0.26) EPS

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.25. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

