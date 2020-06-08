Analysts Expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 809,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,707,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 1,421,116 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $2,088,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

