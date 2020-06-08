Analysts Expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 809,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,707,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 1,421,116 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $2,088,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.