Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Walt Disney (DIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently:

6/8/2020 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney’s businesses have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The company closed its domestic parks and hotels indefinitely, suspended cruise line, halted film and TV productions and shuttered retail stores in mid-March. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a significant headwind. However, the company is expected to benefit from the growing popularity of Disney+ owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering despite stiff competition. Disney also has a strong slate of movie releases, which is a key driver. The opening of the Shanghai Disneyland theme park is a positive. Moreover, resumption of NBA at Walt Disney World in Florida during July is a key catalyst. Notably, Disney’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

5/28/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

5/19/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $147.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Walt Disney was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $120.00.

5/4/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $161.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

4/19/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/14/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

DIS traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.28. 13,842,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

