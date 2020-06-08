Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

5/29/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Supply-chain disruption as well as lower demand affected top line. Shelter-in-place guidelines resulted in closure of retail outlets and China iCafes, which adversely impacted sales of NVIDIA’s gaming products. Moreover, NVIDIA expects demand for automobile infotainment system to remain subdued over the next several quarters. Nevertheless, coronavirus-induced work from home, learn-at-home and gaming wave skyrocketed e-tail demand, thereby benefiting NVIDIA. The company expanded NVIDIA GeForce NOW during the quarter, which is expected to driver user base. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the Data Center business. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

5/26/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $363.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $360.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $360.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $320.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $327.00 to $384.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

5/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $315.00 to $392.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $355.00 to $410.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $285.00.

5/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $311.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

5/11/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $294.00 to $327.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, an increase in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the Data Center business. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, strength across desktop workstation products is aiding Professional Visualization revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in the near term, management expects a $100-million negative impact of the coronavirus menace on revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern. Also, lower demand for notebook workstations might be a near-term hindrance.”

4/28/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

4/19/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.20. 9,667,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $142.84 and a 12-month high of $367.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 387,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,559 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 701,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $185,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,055,000 after acquiring an additional 277,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

