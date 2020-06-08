Analysts Set $18.33 Target Price for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s rating score has declined by 50.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.78 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 52 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,149. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano purchased 28,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

