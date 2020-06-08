Analysts Set $30.00 Target Price for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 29 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NRBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 58,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.82. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

