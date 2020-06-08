Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $158.00

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.57. 1,400,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.