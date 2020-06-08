Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) PT at $8.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,220,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,339. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.