Analysts Set Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Target Price at GBX 1,190.80

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,190.80 ($15.66).

BUR has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other Burford Capital news, insider Christopher Bogart bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £241,500 ($317,679.56).

Shares of LON:BUR traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 561 ($7.38). 2,141,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 432.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 564.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

