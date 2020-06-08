Analysts Set Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GSBD traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,632. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $696.09 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Ross Jay Kari purchased 5,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,870.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $214,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

