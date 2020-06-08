Analysts Set Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Target Price at $14.13

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,680,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.