Analysts Set Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Target Price at $10.33

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. UBS Group downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Earl Childress bought 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,600 shares of company stock valued at $202,722. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $837.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

