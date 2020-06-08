Analysts Set Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 511,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,640. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

