Analysts Set VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Price Target at $67.33

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of VFC traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 3,567,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,624. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of VF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,579 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

