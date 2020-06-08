Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT at $38.41

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 68,809,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,594,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

